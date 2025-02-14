Mustafa Ali Reveals New Cabinet On TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali reveals his new cabinet on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw Ali name his cabinet now that he is back and has his sights set on the TNA World Championshup.

Ali named The Good Hands as The Great Hands, and Tasha Steelz be announced as his personal press secretary. Tommy Dreamer confronted Ali after Ali declared himself the rightful #1 contender for the TNA World Champion and said that Mike Santana as the company’s next flag-bearer.