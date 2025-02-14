wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Reveals New Cabinet On TNA Impact
February 13, 2025 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali reveals his new cabinet on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw Ali name his cabinet now that he is back and has his sights set on the TNA World Championshup.
Ali named The Good Hands as The Great Hands, and Tasha Steelz be announced as his personal press secretary. Tommy Dreamer confronted Ali after Ali declared himself the rightful #1 contender for the TNA World Champion and said that Mike Santana as the company’s next flag-bearer.
.@MustafaAli_X held a Town Hall Meeting to declare himself the new leader of TNA! But Tommy Dreamer reminded him the slot is already taken by @Santana_Proud!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/em6ChvaZ50
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
