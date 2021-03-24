wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Not Undergoing Surgery ‘For Foreseeable Future’ For PCL Tear
March 23, 2021 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali won’t be going under the knife any time soon for the PCL tear that he’s working through, according to the man himself. As reported earlier this month, the Raw star revealed that he’s been wrestling with a torn PCL and a report earlier this week noted that a pitch was made to break up Retribution sooner rather than later, which seems to have happened at Fastlane.
Responding to fans’ concern about his well-being, Ali posted to Twitter to write:
“To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay.
Thanks.
To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay.
Thanks.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Wife of Matt Jackson Reveals How Close the Young Bucks Were to Almost Signing With WWE
- Andrade Comments on When Charlotte Flair Will be Cleared From COVID-19
- Christian Cage Addresses Fan Backlash to Announcement of His AEW Signing
- Paul Wight Recalls Nixed Plans For SummerSlam Tag Match With John Cena & Justin Bieber, Frustrations With His Final RAW Appearance