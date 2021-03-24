Mustafa Ali Not Undergoing Surgery ‘For Foreseeable Future’ For PCL Tear

Mustafa Ali won’t be going under the knife any time soon for the PCL tear that he’s working through, according to the man himself. As reported earlier this month, the Raw star revealed that he’s been wrestling with a torn PCL and a report earlier this week noted that a pitch was made to break up Retribution sooner rather than later, which seems to have happened at Fastlane.

Responding to fans’ concern about his well-being, Ali posted to Twitter to write:

“To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay. Thanks.