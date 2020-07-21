Mustafa Ali on Addressing Black Lives Matter and Police Reform During Raw Talk

– Mustafa Ali made his long-awaited return to WWE TV on last night’s episode of Raw. During the show, he teamed up with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to beat MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man tag team match. After the show, Mustafa Ali appeared on Raw Talk. During his appearance, Ali addressed the topic of the criminal justice system and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ali, who is a former Chicago police officer, discussed what changes he thinks need to happen to fix the problem. He later addressed his Raw Talk comments earlier today via social media.

Ali wrote on Twitter today, “Last night, a lot went down. I went into #RawTalk with the intention of talking about my return and all the work I put in to make that happen. But anytime I have the opportunity to talk about #BlackLivesMatter and police reform, I will.”

You can view his comments and tweet below. You can also read more on Ali’s comments and appearance on last night’s Raw Talk RIGHT HERE