Mustafa Ali On His Feud With Miz & Theory, Goal of Winning US Championship

Mustafa Ali recently discussed his rivalry with The Miz and Theory over the latter’s WWE United States Championship. Ali was a guest on this week’s episode of The Bump, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his feud with The Miz & Theory: “The Miz, undoubtedly a future WWE Hall Of Famer, a former WWE Champion. He’s done everything, and that goes back to my point. Ever since I came back, I came with the intention to have a match against Theory for the US Title. Theory sidesteps me, The Miz doesn’t know about the match, I don’t know about the match. It’s a level, fair, straight-up match, and I won. Every week after that, it’s their advantage, its special guest referees. There’s handicap matches, I have a match with a special guest referee with a new opponent. So every week since then, the odds have been stacked against me. But, if you go back to week one when I came back, a straight-up match, I defeated, in the middle of the ring, a former WWE Champion, a future Hall Of Famer. I think we always focus on what’s just happened, that’s the way I am looking at things right now.”

On his goal of winning the US Championship: “I am in my bag right now, I am feeling myself, I feel untouchable in the ring. So, to answer your question, yeah, I am dangerous, I can move, I am quick, I am slick with it. So, when Theory actually decides to grow a set, and give me my United States Championship match, I am going to become the United States Champion.”