Mustafa Ali on Retribution Being Drafted to Raw: ‘Why Invite Demise to Your Door?’

– As previously reported, Mustafa Ali was advertised to appear on last night’s episode of Raw to speak about his part in Retribution after he was revealed as the group’s leader. That never happened on last night’s show. Retribution and Ali did not appear during the USA Network broadcast, and there was no explanation as to why. However, the group was inexplicably drafted to the Raw roster, where they were already previously situated. Despite his conspicuous absence, Ali did comment on the group being drafted last night on Twitter.

Ali tweeted, “Why invite demise to your door?” That’s actually a valid question. Why would WWE and USA Network draft a stable with the stated goal of wanting to destroy the company to the roster? Additionally, Mustafa Ali shared another tweet later on, writing, “Truth awaits no one but me.” The tweet is accompanied by a photo of Ali with his eyes and mouth covered.

That doesn’t really explain his and Retribution’s absence from Raw, but I guess that means Mustafa Ali will explain his role in Retribution when he wants to or deems it convenient; if at all. You can view those tweets below.

Why invite demise to your door? pic.twitter.com/DBXAwQQl1A — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020