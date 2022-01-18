wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Practices Cattle Mutilation in New Video
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced earlier this week that he requested his release from his WWE contract. Yesterday, he shared a clip showing him training in the ring where he performs a Cattle Mutilation; a submission hold long associated with current AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan).
Earlier this week, Mustafa Ali said on his request for release, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
It’s not yet known if WWE has granted or will grant Ali his requested release.
cattle mutilation pic.twitter.com/cQNcALfoRB
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2022
