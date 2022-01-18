wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Practices Cattle Mutilation in New Video

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali RETRIBUTION WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced earlier this week that he requested his release from his WWE contract. Yesterday, he shared a clip showing him training in the ring where he performs a Cattle Mutilation; a submission hold long associated with current AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson (aka Daniel Bryan).

Earlier this week, Mustafa Ali said on his request for release, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

It’s not yet known if WWE has granted or will grant Ali his requested release.

