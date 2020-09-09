wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Pro Wrestling Tees Store Taken Down
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that the Pro Wrestling Tees store for WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is no longer active. Previously, there was an active link to his PWTees store in the bio of his Twitter account. However, the link has been taken down and it now lists his official WWE Shop Page.
This development comes after WWE informed talent of a ban on activities with third-party platforms. Previously, PWInsider reported that Pro Wrestling Tees falls under WWE’s new edict.
