wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Promises To Teach Cedric Alexander A Lesson, John Cena’s First US Title Open Challenge
March 30, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali cut a promo on his Wrestlemania 34 opponent Cedric Alexander, who he will meet in the tournament finals for the Crusierweight title.
At @WWE #WrestleMania, @CedricAlexander will learn the difference between heart and soul.
The difference between Ali and Alexander. #205live
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Q0wPEGSsuP pic.twitter.com/DY060xuMf1
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 30, 2018
– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena’s first US open challenge title defense against Dean Ambrose.