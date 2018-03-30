 

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Promises To Teach Cedric Alexander A Lesson, John Cena’s First US Title Open Challenge

March 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali cut a promo on his Wrestlemania 34 opponent Cedric Alexander, who he will meet in the tournament finals for the Crusierweight title.

– WWE has posted a clip of John Cena’s first US open challenge title defense against Dean Ambrose.

