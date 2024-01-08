Mustafa Ali Cuts Promo After In-Ring Return At APC 20th Anniversary Show

Mustafa Ali returned to the ring at Association les Professionnels du Catch’s 20th Anniversary show on Saturday, and he cut a promo laying out his goals after the match. Ali picked up a win over Aigle Blanc in his first match since being released by WWE in September, and he took to the mic after his win to speak to his goals going forward.

“I’ve been thinking for more than the past 90 days, what’s the first thing I want to say?,” Ali said (per Fightful). “And it’s as simple as this — and if I tear up, I apologize because I believe this from the bottom of my heart — every upper management person that I have ever worked for in this industry has told me to my face, ‘no one will ever cheer for someone named Mustafa Ali.’ [Crowd boos and says ‘F**k them.’] Nah, even better than ‘F**k them.’ Show them.”

He continued, “To those people watching, right now I’m in a sold out house at APC, and every single person in this building is chanting ‘Mustafa Ali!’ I’m going to leave the ring with one more note, and this is what I want in the industry. I want change in the industry. I want guys that are at a certain level to reach down and pull people up.”

Ali concluded the promo by syaing, “The young man that I just shared the ring with, let me tell you something, I have been in the ring with Rey Mysterio, I’ve been in the ring with AJ Styles, you name them, I’ve been in the ring with them and you, my good man, are just as good as them. It was an absolute honor to perform here. I landed this morning, and I have not slept, and I don’t give a shit cause this gives me life. Thank you all. Goodnight.”