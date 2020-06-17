wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Quietly Moved to Monday Night RAW
June 17, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali has been quietly moved to the RAW brand, after spending months off of TV while part of Smackdown. Ali’s last match in WWE was a dark match before the January 24 Smackdown taping, defeating Apollo Crews. His last televised match was on December 13, 2019, in which he and Shorty G lost a tag team match to The Revival.
Ali has been rumored to be the ‘hacker’ appearing in segments before various WWE shows, but WWE has yet to pay off that storyline.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia
- Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley
- Man Shot at WWE Performance Center Shows Up Again, Gets Into Argument With Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage’s Relationship in WCW, Their Encounter At Doctor’s Office Shortly Before Savage’s Death