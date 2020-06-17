Mustafa Ali Quietly Moved to Monday Night RAW

PWInsider reports that Mustafa Ali has been quietly moved to the RAW brand, after spending months off of TV while part of Smackdown. Ali’s last match in WWE was a dark match before the January 24 Smackdown taping, defeating Apollo Crews. His last televised match was on December 13, 2019, in which he and Shorty G lost a tag team match to The Revival.

Ali has been rumored to be the ‘hacker’ appearing in segments before various WWE shows, but WWE has yet to pay off that storyline.