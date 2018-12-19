Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To His Smackdown Win, Bayley Shows How To Do Power Cleans, Chris Jericho’s New ‘Alpha’ Shirt Is Now Available

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-18-18

– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, reacting to his big win over Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here is Bayley on Sheamus‘ Celtic Warrior Workouts, doing power cleans…

– Chris Jericho posted the following, noting that his new shirt is now available…

