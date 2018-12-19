wrestling / News
Various News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To His Smackdown Win, Bayley Shows How To Do Power Cleans, Chris Jericho’s New ‘Alpha’ Shirt Is Now Available
December 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, reacting to his big win over Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
I pinned the @WWE Champion tonight. pic.twitter.com/7typNRizBJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 19, 2018
– Here is Bayley on Sheamus‘ Celtic Warrior Workouts, doing power cleans…
– Chris Jericho posted the following, noting that his new shirt is now available…