Various News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To His Smackdown Win, Bayley Shows How To Do Power Cleans, Chris Jericho’s New ‘Alpha’ Shirt Is Now Available

– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, reacting to his big win over Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

I pinned the @WWE Champion tonight. pic.twitter.com/7typNRizBJ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 19, 2018

– Here is Bayley on Sheamus‘ Celtic Warrior Workouts, doing power cleans…

– Chris Jericho posted the following, noting that his new shirt is now available…