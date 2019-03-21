wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To Kofi Kingston Getting His Spot, This Week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem
– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali reacted to the a recent Kofi Kingston interview in which he said that he is only in the spot he’s in because Ali suffered an injury that forced him out of the Elimination Chamber match. He wrote:
My dark time allowed someone else to shine. As much as it will haunt me for the rest of my career on the opportunity I missed out on, the fact that someone so deserving is getting the recognition he deserves makes it right. This was no accident. This was destiny. #KofiMania pic.twitter.com/2mADnJkTPs
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 20, 2019
– This week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem is the March to Wrestlemania X special from 1994. It features the following matches:
Jimmy Del Ray (w/Jim Cornette & Tom Prichard) vs. Lex Luger
Bam Bam Bigelow (w/Luna Vachon) vs. Ben Jordan
WWF Intercontinental Title Match
Razor Ramon (c) vs. Tony DeVito
Earthquake vs. The Executioner
Bret Hart vs. Crush (w/Mr. Fuji)
WWF World Tag Team Title Match
The Quebecers (c) vs. Mike Bell & PJ Walker
Tatanka vs. Yokozuna (w/Jim Cornette & Mr. Fuji)
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach
- New Day Contemplate Leaving WWE After What Happened To Kofi Kingston On Smackdown
- Lana: ‘No One Is Going To Tell Me What To Do Or Wear’