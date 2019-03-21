wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To Kofi Kingston Getting His Spot, This Week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali Smackdown 12-18-18

– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali reacted to the a recent Kofi Kingston interview in which he said that he is only in the spot he’s in because Ali suffered an injury that forced him out of the Elimination Chamber match. He wrote:

– This week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem is the March to Wrestlemania X special from 1994. It features the following matches:

Jimmy Del Ray (w/Jim Cornette & Tom Prichard) vs. Lex Luger

Bam Bam Bigelow (w/Luna Vachon) vs. Ben Jordan

WWF Intercontinental Title Match
Razor Ramon (c) vs. Tony DeVito

Earthquake vs. The Executioner

Bret Hart vs. Crush (w/Mr. Fuji)

WWF World Tag Team Title Match
The Quebecers (c) vs. Mike Bell & PJ Walker

Tatanka vs. Yokozuna (w/Jim Cornette & Mr. Fuji)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading