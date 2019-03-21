WWE News: Mustafa Ali Reacts To Kofi Kingston Getting His Spot, This Week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem

– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali reacted to the a recent Kofi Kingston interview in which he said that he is only in the spot he’s in because Ali suffered an injury that forced him out of the Elimination Chamber match. He wrote:

My dark time allowed someone else to shine. As much as it will haunt me for the rest of my career on the opportunity I missed out on, the fact that someone so deserving is getting the recognition he deserves makes it right. This was no accident. This was destiny. #KofiMania pic.twitter.com/2mADnJkTPs — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 20, 2019

– This week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem is the March to Wrestlemania X special from 1994. It features the following matches:

Jimmy Del Ray (w/Jim Cornette & Tom Prichard) vs. Lex Luger

Bam Bam Bigelow (w/Luna Vachon) vs. Ben Jordan

WWF Intercontinental Title Match

Razor Ramon (c) vs. Tony DeVito

Earthquake vs. The Executioner

Bret Hart vs. Crush (w/Mr. Fuji)

WWF World Tag Team Title Match

The Quebecers (c) vs. Mike Bell & PJ Walker

Tatanka vs. Yokozuna (w/Jim Cornette & Mr. Fuji)