Mustafa Ali Reflects On WWE Release, Excited For New TNA Run

Mustafa Ali recently shared his thoughts on his 2023 release from WWE and said he’s excited to be part of TNA. Ali returned to TNA in late January and announced he had signed with the promotion. He spoke on the topics during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his WWE exit: “I think a lot of people were surprised about the release with WWE because I was working directly with Shawn Michaels on NXT. He himself told me he was surprised. At the end of the day, I was a main roster guy making main roster money and there was no plans for me on the main roster.”

On being part of TNA: “I fully believe that Mustafa Ali could be the face of a company, could be the world champion of a company… I think TNA’s hit the jackpot and I congratulate them…and we’re going to kick ass man. TNA’s on fire right now, sold out houses wherever we go, this live episode was an experience, you could feel the buzz.”