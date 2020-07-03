wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Wants a Rematch With Murphy, Full Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya Extreme Rules 2016 Match
– Mustafa Ali would love another match with Murphy, as he noted on Twitter. The WWE star posted in response to a fan who shared a GIF of his win over Murphy two years ago today, as you can see below:
Run it back. https://t.co/Dg66bjFISH
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 3, 2020
– WWE posted the full Extreme Rules 2016 match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya:
