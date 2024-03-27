– While the services of Mustafa Ali appear to be in high demand at the moment, Fightful Select reports that the current reigning TNA X-Division Champion has not yet signed a long-term contract with any promotion. Since becoming a free agent after his WWE release last year, Mustafa Ali has appeared in both TNA and NJPW.

According to Fightful’s report, Ali is currently working under a per appearance basis with TNA, despite not having a contract and holding the X-Division Title. He’s scheduled to make his NJPW in-ring debut next month at Windy City Riot 2024, where he will face Hiromu Takahashi in a singles match.

Besides TNA and New Japan, Fightful Select also notes that other televised wrestling companies are still interested in potentially working with Mustafa Ali.