Mustafa Ali Responds To Fan Who Calls Retribution a Terrorist Group
A WWE fan recently sent a message to Mustafa Ali on Twitter, calling RETRIBUTION a “terrorist” group. Ali seemed to be unamused by the comment, with a response that implied he was waiting for someone to stereotype him and the group.
The fan wrote: “You ARE Terrorist! Last time a group like you came in they got killed of by the Undertaker we don’t need any anti American crap & once this gets out you will be disbanded possibly killed off by the Feind @WWEUniverse Believe that!”
Ali replied: “There it is.”
You ARE Terrorist! Last time a group like you came in they got killed of by the Undertaker we don't need any anti American crap & once this gets out you will be disbanded possibly killed off by the Feind @WWEUniverse Believe that!
— Retro Gamer 1983 (@rudeadman1983) October 15, 2020
There it is. https://t.co/MShZmBuJdu
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 15, 2020
