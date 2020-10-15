Mustafa Ali Responds To Fan Who Calls Retribution a Terrorist Group

A WWE fan recently sent a message to Mustafa Ali on Twitter, calling RETRIBUTION a “terrorist” group. Ali seemed to be unamused by the comment, with a response that implied he was waiting for someone to stereotype him and the group.

The fan wrote: “You ARE Terrorist! Last time a group like you came in they got killed of by the Undertaker we don’t need any anti American crap & once this gets out you will be disbanded possibly killed off by the Feind @WWEUniverse Believe that!”

Ali replied: “There it is.”

