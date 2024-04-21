Mustafa Ali Retains X-Division Championship At TNA Rebellion

Mustafa Ali defeated Jake Something at TNA Rebellion to retain his X-Division Championship. Ali pinned Something in the opening match of Saturday’s PPV to retain his title, rolling the challenger up and using the ropes for leverage for the win. You can see some clips from the match below.

Ali has been X-Division Champion for 58 days now, having won it from Chris Sabin at No Surrender in February. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.