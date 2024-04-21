wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Retains X-Division Championship At TNA Rebellion
Mustafa Ali defeated Jake Something at TNA Rebellion to retain his X-Division Championship. Ali pinned Something in the opening match of Saturday’s PPV to retain his title, rolling the challenger up and using the ropes for leverage for the win. You can see some clips from the match below.
Ali has been X-Division Champion for 58 days now, having won it from Chris Sabin at No Surrender in February. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@MustafaAli_X catches @JakeSomething_ coming underneath the turnbuckle with a DDT. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/IliOw4JFeH
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@JakeSomething_ rolls through with a ring-rattling powerbomb to @MustafaAli_X. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/kjBI6d33lA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
GERMAN SUPLEX ON THE APRON! #Rebellion @MustafaAli_X @JakeSomething_ pic.twitter.com/TP5iBP6MeB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
AND STILL X-Division Champion – @MustafaAli_X! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/j4EvDh6JVB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
