Mustafa Ali Returns On TNA Impact, Says He’s Officially Signed

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali is back in TNA, making his return on this week’s TNA Impact. The former X-Division Champion interrupted a promo by Mike Santana on tonight’s show and announced that he had signed with the company. Ali said he would be starting his a campaign to become TNA World Champion.

This is the first appearance of Ali in TNA since August, when he lost to Nic Nemeth in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship match.

