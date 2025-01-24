wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Returns On TNA Impact, Says He’s Officially Signed
Mustafa Ali is back in TNA, making his return on this week’s TNA Impact. The former X-Division Champion interrupted a promo by Mike Santana on tonight’s show and announced that he had signed with the company. Ali said he would be starting his a campaign to become TNA World Champion.
This is the first appearance of Ali in TNA since August, when he lost to Nic Nemeth in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship match.
