Mustafa Ali Returns On WWE Raw, Faces The Miz (Clips)

Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE TV after a lengthy absence, showing up and challenging The Miz on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ali interrupt a MizTV segment with Theory. Ali said he was hoping Theory was holding an open challenge for the US Championship but Theory said no, which led a match taking place between Ali and Miz. Ali got the win after six and a half minutes, but as he made his way up the ramp Tommaso Ciampa came out and attacked him.

Ali has been off TV since October and asked for his release back in January. It was reported at the time that he had an argument with Vince McMahon over his creative direction.