WWE News: Mustafa Ali Returns to Raw To Warn Mansoor, Elias Turns on Jaxson Ryker

– Mustafa Ali is back on WWE Raw, making his return on Monday to issue some advice to Mansoor. Ali made his first appearance on Raw since RETRIBUTION dissolved in a backstage segment where he told Mansoor that no one is to be trusted. Mansoor was talking with the Viking Raiders when Ali showed up to issue his advice. You can see a pic from the segment below:

"Be careful making friends around here. Everyone's just trying to get ahead and they WILL stab you in the back…"@AliWWE @KSAMANNY #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F08Mp1rq5R — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

– Elias and Jaxson Ryker’s partnership is over as of tonight’s show. The two were facing AJ Styles and Omos during a Raw Tag Team Title match when Elias dropped off the apron rather than tag in, allowing Omos to destroy Ryker and Styles to get the pinfall.

After the match, Elias was escaping Ryker and said that he’s sick of travelling with Ryker and doesn’t want to be around him anymore.