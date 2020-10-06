Mustafa Ali Revealed as RETRIBUTION’s Leader on Raw

RETRIBUTION has new leadership — or rather, the leader has been revealed at last in Mustafa Ali. On tonight’s Raw, RETRIBUTION came down to interrupt a match between Ali and MVP and Ali looked to ally with The Hurt Business, only to escape to the outside and direct T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, and the rest to assault the stable. It was revealed that Ali has been behind the group this entire time as he posed with them at the head.

Ali was reportedly the man behind the Smackdown hacker character that appeared from April to May before vanishing without resolution. That character had some similar messaging to things RETRIBUTION have said, though it’s not yet clear if that abandoned gimmick will be rolled into this storyline.