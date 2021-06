In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali revealed that his wife Uzma is expecting another child in December of this year. The two already have a son and daughter together after getting married back in 2011. You can see his tweet and a photo of the ultrasound below.

new addition to the crew december 2021 iA pic.twitter.com/5W53LeevPG — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 21, 2021