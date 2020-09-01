wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali & Ricochet Hype WWE Main Event Match, Robert Stone Taking Week Off NXT

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– Mustafa Ali and Ricochet are set to face off on this week’s Main Event, and the two took to Twitter to hype the match. You can see posts by the two below, which read as follows:

Ali: “This match is on #WWEMainEvent this week. Seriously. I know. Catch it on @hulu!”

Ricochet: “This week! Catch it on @hulu. Gonna be [fire]”

– Robert Stone noted that after he got run over by a tank yet against on NXT last week, he’s taking this week off by doctor’s advice. He did however tease a big announcement by Mercedes Martinez:

“My lawyer advised me to take a week off from physically being at NXT after the 3rd tank incident that happened last week, but don’t worry… Mercedes has some big news to announce and of course #SuitManStone made it happen!!!! I’m the man!!!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Robert Stone, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading