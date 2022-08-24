Mustafa Ali Says He Was Almost Given ‘Real American’ As a Theme Song

As previously reported, Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter to talk about not wanting to be ‘marketable’, instead wanting to be himself. A fan noted that he should come out to ‘Real American’ because Americans aren’t just one type of person. Of course, the song is most famous for being the theme of Hulk Hogan. Ali then replied and revealed that was originally the plan for him at one point.

The fan wrote: “I would love to see you come out to Hogan’s Real American. Real Americans come in every shape, size and skintone.”

Ali replied: “…at one point that was the plan!”