Mustafa Ali Scheduled For Monday’s Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia
December 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Fresh off of his Smackdown match with Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali is set to appear on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The Instagram account for Garcia’s podcast announced the news that Ali will appear on her latest episode, which airs on Monday:
If you caught #SmackdownLive this week, you saw a 🌟 in the making, as @mustafaaliwwe took #WWE Champion #DanielBryan to the limit! And NOW, you get to hear the story behind the star, as #MustafaAli joins #ChasingGlory next Monday!!! DON’T MISS IT!! #gloryfriday #spreadtheword 🙌🏼