Mustafa Ali Scheduled For Monday’s Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
mustafa ali EVOLVE wwe 205 live 32018

– Fresh off of his Smackdown match with Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali is set to appear on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The Instagram account for Garcia’s podcast announced the news that Ali will appear on her latest episode, which airs on Monday:

