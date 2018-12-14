Mustafa Ali Scheduled For Monday’s Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia

View this post on Instagram

If you caught #SmackdownLive this week, you saw a 🌟 in the making, as @mustafaaliwwe took #WWE Champion #DanielBryan to the limit! And NOW, you get to hear the story behind the star, as #MustafaAli joins #ChasingGlory next Monday!!! DON’T MISS IT!! #gloryfriday #spreadtheword 🙌🏼