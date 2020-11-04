Mustafa Ali Set for This Week’s After the Bell

– WWE has announced that Retribution leader Mustafa Ali will be the guest for this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. You can view the full announcement on this week’s episode of the podcast below:

RETRIBUTION’s Mustafa Ali guests on WWE After the Bell

RETRIBUTION has come for Corey Graves.

This week on WWE After the Bell, Mustafa Ali sits down with The Savior of Misbehavior to discuss the myriad challenges and frustrations that led him down his current road as the leader of Monday Night Raw’s resident renegades.

In a revealing interview, Ali opens up about how he nearly quit wrestling before his debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, his earliest conversations with Triple H about becoming a WWE Superstar and his heartbreaking 2019 injury.

