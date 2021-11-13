Mustafa Ali Shares Video Of Idea He Had, Says It Is Not Happening

A few weeks ago on Smackdown, Mustafa Ali answered Drew McIntyre’s open challenge and lost. He got on the mic and said that the only reason the crowd doesn’t support him is because his name is Mustafa Ali. It seems Ali had a plan for the promo and it would have led to a new storyline for him, but it doesn’t seem to be happening. He took to Twitter and shared a video of an unused vignette for a ‘new America.’

He wrote: “A few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, i won’t be able to make that vision a reality. but i can share with you what could have been.”

In the vignette, Ali said: “Good evening, America. Tonight, I need to discuss something of the utmost importance to our great nation. Something that I have personally been striving for my entire life, and that is acceptance. You see, despite being born here in the United States of America, every day I have to prove to you that I belong. So, I didn’t correct you when you would mispronounce my name because I didn’t want you to feel embarrassed. I was mindful of the clothes that I wore because I didn’t want you to think I look suspicious. I lowered my head and said nothing when you would make jokes about what I look like or where I might be from. I did all of this with the hopes that one day you would look at me and see your fellow American. But you didn’t. And the truth is, you never will. Despite my greatest efforts to fix this problem, I realize this is a problem that I cannot fix. But I can overcome it and I will do just that. I will do that by launching a campaign for a new America. You see in this new America, it is your name that is just too hard to say. It is you that looks suspicious. It is you that I cannot accept. It is you that does not belong here. In this new America, there is nothing more American than someone that looks like me. So, to anyone out there that feels like a stranger in their own home, I want you to reach out. Take my hand. Believe that in Ali you can trust. Thank you. Good night and God bless our new America.”