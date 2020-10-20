wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali: ‘Sometimes the Realest Thing About Us Are the Lies We Tell’

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali RETRIBUTION WWE

– Retribution leader Mustafa Ali revealed on last night’s episode of Raw that he was in fact the SmackDown hacker. Earlier today, Ali shared another message on his Twitter account, speaking about the “lies” that we tell ourselves. Mustafa Ali wrote, “Sometimes the realest thing about us are the lies we tell.” You can view his tweet below.

