Mustafa Ali: ‘Sometimes the Realest Thing About Us Are the Lies We Tell’
October 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Retribution leader Mustafa Ali revealed on last night’s episode of Raw that he was in fact the SmackDown hacker. Earlier today, Ali shared another message on his Twitter account, speaking about the “lies” that we tell ourselves. Mustafa Ali wrote, “Sometimes the realest thing about us are the lies we tell.” You can view his tweet below.
Sometimes the realest thing about us are the lies we tell. pic.twitter.com/b4mzwciEA3
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 20, 2020
