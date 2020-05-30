Mustafa Ali Comments on George Floyd, Says Society Has to Force Change in Police From Within

– Earlier this week, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to comment on the George Floyd situation. Ali provided his perspective on the matter as a former Chicago police officer. On May 25, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis after police offers held him on the ground, including officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin has been arrested on charges of second degree manslaughter and third degree murder.

Speaking on the matter, Ali wrote the following:

I’m a former police officer. I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told ’empathy will get you killed.’ No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd” And like always, there’s going to be some comment about “you were part of the problem.” No. I saw the problem and did something to combat it. Countless times, I showed up and put a stop to any sort of harassment/excessive force. You can’t change anything sitting behind a screen. The point of all this is simple; society and specifically our African American brothers and sisters have a justifiable distrust with the police. It’s the responsibility of the police to fix that issue but they won’t. Thus, it is on us, as a society to force that change from within.

Additionally, Mustafa Ali showed support to indie wrestler Desmond Monroe, who revealed that he was contacted on Facebook that he needs to “tone it down” with his commentary on the Floyd and #BlackLivesMatter subject matter, or he might potentially lose out on bookings. Ali encouraged Monroe to get bookings through Monroe and said he’d even cover the booking fee, writing, “I’m sorry to hear you’re dealing with that, man. When everything’s back up and running and you feel you speaking up has hurt your bookings, let me know. I’m sure @FreelanceWres would love to have you in. Booking fee covered by me. Speak up. Rise up.”

As noted, other WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Naomi, Titus O’Neil, and more have spoken up on the matter and showed support for justice for George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

