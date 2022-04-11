wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Suggests He Wants A Match With Cody Rhodes
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali suggested that WWE should book a match between himself and the recently returned Cody Rhodes.
He wrote: “The American Nightmare vs. a real American Nightmare.”
Ali asked for his release from WWE back in January, but hasn’t appeared on WWE TV even longer. His last match was on October 29, 2021, a loss to Drew McIntyre.
the american nightmare vs a real american nightmare https://t.co/RrBWQDVHwM
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 9, 2022
