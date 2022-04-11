wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Suggests He Wants A Match With Cody Rhodes

April 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali RETRIBUTION WWE Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali suggested that WWE should book a match between himself and the recently returned Cody Rhodes.

He wrote: “The American Nightmare vs. a real American Nightmare.

Ali asked for his release from WWE back in January, but hasn’t appeared on WWE TV even longer. His last match was on October 29, 2021, a loss to Drew McIntyre.

