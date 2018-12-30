Mustafa Ali Says He’s Not ‘Too Big’ for 205 Live

– Following his recent run on Smackdown Live, Mustafa Ali responded to a fan who said he was “too big for 205,” referring to Ali being part of the 205 Live roster. Ali then responded to the tweet, which you can see below.

Ali wrote the following, “Appreciate the support my man but saying ‘too big for 205’ is actually way off the mark. How can anyone be too big to try and establish a new brand with a group of new wrestlers? To me that sounds like the biggest challenge in our industry.”