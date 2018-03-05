Mustafa Ali Thanks Chicago For Hometown Welcome at WWE Live Event Over The Weekend

– 205 Live star Mustafa Ali was successful this past weekend at a WWE ‘Road to WrestleMania’ live event in his hometown, Chicago. He posted the following, thanking Chicago for the reaction he received at the show…

Take a moment to appreciate progress. Friend of mine attended #WWEChicago at the @UnitedCenter. Sent me a text saying "You had your last indy match 5 mins down the road from UC. Crazy what 15 months will do." It's crazy what a 5 minute drive will do. Thank you, Chicago. pic.twitter.com/S3oKYAcp8L — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 5, 2018

Ali faces Buddy Murphy tomorrow night on 205 Live as part of the cruiserweight title tournament…