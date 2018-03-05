wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Thanks Chicago For Hometown Welcome at WWE Live Event Over The Weekend
– 205 Live star Mustafa Ali was successful this past weekend at a WWE ‘Road to WrestleMania’ live event in his hometown, Chicago. He posted the following, thanking Chicago for the reaction he received at the show…
Take a moment to appreciate progress. Friend of mine attended #WWEChicago at the @UnitedCenter. Sent me a text saying "You had your last indy match 5 mins down the road from UC. Crazy what 15 months will do." It's crazy what a 5 minute drive will do.
Thank you, Chicago. pic.twitter.com/S3oKYAcp8L
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 5, 2018
The Prince has returned.#WWEChicago #205Live @MustafaAliWWE pic.twitter.com/dJc5dFl361
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2018
Ali faces Buddy Murphy tomorrow night on 205 Live as part of the cruiserweight title tournament…
Nothing but #Respect for @MustafaAliWWE but respect isn’t enough to stop me from going to #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/E9RJVZhnVk
— WWE Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 1, 2018