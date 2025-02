Mustafa Ali Town Hall Meeting Set for This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling announced a Mustafa Ali Town Hall Meeting segment for this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, February 13. The show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans

* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

* Mustafa Ali Town Hall Meeting