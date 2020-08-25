wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Tweets on Not Appearing on Last Night’s Raw, Hypes Main Event Appearance
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali shared a tweet yesterday about not appearing on Monday Night Raw this week, but he hyped that he will be appearing on WWE Main Event. You can check out that tweet below.
Mustafa Ali wrote, “Not performing on #WWERAW tonight, but taking an opportunity on #WWEMainEvent this week to show everyone I’m way too good. Like waayyyy too good. @ViewsFromSant”
As previously reported, Ali recently released a short film called “Debate With The Devil” showing what appears to be a conflict between his good side and his darker side.
