Mustafa Ali On the Ups and Downs Of His Career, Title Shot at Night Of Champions

Mustafa Ali is facing Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night Of Champions, and he recently talked about the title opportunity and more. Ali spoke with JMTV for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the ups and downs of his career: “In this industry and what we do, there are a lot of highs and a lot of lows. I’ve been riding a couple of lows, especially since the beginning of the year. To see that putting your head down, putting in the work, reinventing yourself, showing up to work with this positive mindset has finally paid off. I have this huge opportunity to finally become a champion in WWE.”

On his title shot at Night of Champions: I’ve been with the company since November 2016 and I’ve yet to capture a championship. I know a lot of fans have been calling for it and hoping for it. I’ve been calling for and hoping for it. At Night of Champions, I can make that a reality.”