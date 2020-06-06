wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Vents Frustration About Not Being On TV
Mustafa Ali is tired of sitting at home. A fan on Twitter recently said that it ‘must be nice’ Ali had the ‘easiest job’ in WWE since he’s never on TV. The tweet was later deleted, but not before Ali saw it and responded.
He wrote: “Yeah man. It’s real nice to be in your prime and wanting to use the exposure you get to bring light to serious topics, but instead forced to the sidelines for reasons beyond your control,” Ali responded. “Real nice to not be allowed to do what you’re passionate about.”
Yeah man. It’s real nice to be in your prime and wanting to use the exposure you get to bring light to serious topics, but instead forced to the sidelines for reasons beyond your control. Real nice to not be allowed to do what you’re passionate about. https://t.co/ZR2TpRLZDk
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 6, 2020
