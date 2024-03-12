– TNA has confirmed several matches that will air on this Thursday’s edition of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV. They include an X-Division Title Match with Mustafa Ali defending his belt against former champion Chris Sabin in a rematch from No Surrender.

The show will air on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* X-Division Title Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* AJ Francis vs. Joe Hendry

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

* Nic Nemeth and Speedball Mountain vs. Steve Maclin and The Rascalz