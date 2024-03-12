wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin X-Division Title Bout, More Set for This Week’s TNA Impact
– TNA has confirmed several matches that will air on this Thursday’s edition of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV. They include an X-Division Title Match with Mustafa Ali defending his belt against former champion Chris Sabin in a rematch from No Surrender.
The show will air on Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* X-Division Title Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* AJ Francis vs. Joe Hendry
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin
* Nic Nemeth and Speedball Mountain vs. Steve Maclin and The Rascalz
