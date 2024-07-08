Mustafa Ali vs. Donovan Dijak Set For WPW Rumble In The Burt

Mustafa Ali will battle Donovan Dijak at WPW Rumble In The Burt. Winnipeg Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that the former RETRIBUTION members will collide at the show, which takes place on October 24th.

The announcement reads:

“MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT Donovan Dijak takes on Mustafa Ali at RUMBLE IN THE BURT Over 800 tickets sold, on the road to 1300… get yours now!”