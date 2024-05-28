wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater Set for This Week’s TNA Impact
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will face Leon Slater in a singles, non-title matchup. This week’s show will air on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the match announcement and updated lineup:
* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana
* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan
* Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann
* Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV! @MustafaAli_X vs @LEONSLATER_ pic.twitter.com/aVevUgozvN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes
- Mercedes Mone Reflects On Returning to the Ring At AEW Double Or Nothing, When It Was Decided
- The Young Bucks On AEW’s Fifth Anniversary, How They’re Feeling After Double or Nothing
- D-Von Dudley Breaks Down the ECW Mass Transit Incident With Maven