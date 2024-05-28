Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater Set for This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will face Leon Slater in a singles, non-title matchup. This week’s show will air on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the match announcement and updated lineup:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater

* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana

* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan

* Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards

* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann

* Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim