Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater Set for This Week’s TNA Impact

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact 5-30-2024 - Mustafa Ali vs Leon Slater Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced a new matchup for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will face Leon Slater in a singles, non-title matchup. This week’s show will air on Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the match announcement and updated lineup:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater
* Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana
* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan
* Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann
* Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim

