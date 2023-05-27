Mustafa Ali Wants To Face Montez Ford In ‘Friendly Competition’

Mustafa Ali is looking for friendly competition over heated rivalries, and Montez Ford is on his wishlist of opponents. Ali recently spoke with promoting Night of Champions and was asked who he would like to face in the ring.

“Everyone wants to face bitter rival or settle the score,” Ali said (per Fightful). “I’m up for friendly competition. There is a fellow Chicagoan in the house today. Some people say he’s more charismatic than me, better dressed than me, better looking than me. I’d like to settle the score, have a little competition with Montez Ford.”

He continued, “I like Angelo. It’s Montez Ford that I have an issue with [laughs]. Angelo, we’re cool. I would love to get in the ring with Montez. He’s an incredible athlete, the most charismatic guy we have on the roster. Mustafa and Montez would tear it up.”

Ali will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday.