Mustafa Ali Weighs In On His Feud With Theory, Why He Wanted The Feud

Mustafa Ali is back onscreen in WWE and busy in a feud with Theory, and he recently discussed why he wanted that rivalry. Ali was a guest on the latest episode of WWE El Brunch and explained how when he returned, he had his eye on Theory as someone who could be a natural feud partner for him.

“Everything kind of came together last minute and I had been eying the roster up and down,” Ali said (per Fightful). “I had been making jokes at Theory and taking shots at him, but the reality of the situation is, a guy like Theory and a guy like me, it’s a situation everyone can relate to. There’s a guy in Theory that is, no doubt, an amazing competitor, but he’s gotten to the head of the line by kissing up to the boss, cutting corners, being the suck up and that corporate employee, the perfect model employee who will tattle behind your back. We all know a guy or girl like that who will do anything to get ahead in the corporate world.”

He continued, “Then there’s a guy like me, who will call it down the middle. If I think it’s bullcrap, I’ll say it’s bullcrap. I have to be true to myself at all times. If you look at our careers, that’s been one of the defining factors. Theory has been the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. I’ve been in the company six years and have never held a championship, but I’m widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers that we have. When you compare the two, that’s the glaring difference and the story we’re trying to tell. One guy is a corporate suck up and one guy is not. When I came back, that’s who my eyes were on, Theory and the United States Championship.”