Mustafa Ali Recalls His Wife Needing Surgery Immediately After His WWE Release

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), Mustafa Ali revealed that his wife got bad news about her neck immediately following his release from WWE. It turned out that her neck was broken and she needed emergency surgery.

He said: “I s*** you not, five minutes goes by [after getting the call about the release] and her phone rings,” Ali recalled. “She picks it up. People don’t know this, months before all this happened, my wife was having really bad neck pain. We switch out the pillows, I tell her to go get a massage, and it would just get worse and worse and worse to the point where it was debilitating pain. I was like ‘What’s going on?’ We take her to the doctor, so her doctor calls and ‘Yeah, you have a broken neck and you need surgery.’ The day I got let go, like 10 minutes later, five minutes later, we find out that she’s got a [broken neck], my attention, all of my energy, my focus goes [to her].“