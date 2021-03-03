Mustafa Ali Reveals He’s Wrestling With a Torn PCL

Mustafa Ali is working hurt, revealing during a Twitter Q&A that he’s wrestling with a torn PCL. Ali answered fan questions on Twitter and, when a fan asked him his biggest frustration, revealed the injury.

Ali wrote:

“It’s right now actually. wrestling with a torn PCL is incredibly frustrating.”

Ali also referenced the end of last night’s match on Raw where he defeated Riddle, noting that the finish that went awry was supposed to be “A backstabber. Things obviously got scary, but last second adjustments were made and everyone is okay. we will be able to battle another day.”

