wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Appears on WWE NXT, Makes Save For Wes Lee & Tyler Bate
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali has arrived in NXT, appearing on tonight’s show and aiding Wes Lee & Tyler Bate. The WWE star appeared on Tuesday’s show during Bate and Lee’s match against The Dyad, joining the commentary booth where he pointed out that he’s a free agent and can show on any brand. He notes that he’s hungry for a title while watching the match.
After Lee & Bate won the match, Joe Gacy came out and attacked the two. Ali ran in to help make the save, as you can see below.
What is @AliWWE doing here?!?!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TXOGqPAvMr
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
Business just picked up in #WWENXT!!! pic.twitter.com/IHMJIFt1pj
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2023
