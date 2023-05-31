Mustafa Ali Appears on WWE NXT, Makes Save For Wes Lee & Tyler Bate

Mustafa Ali has arrived in NXT, appearing on tonight’s show and aiding Wes Lee & Tyler Bate. The WWE star appeared on Tuesday’s show during Bate and Lee’s match against The Dyad, joining the commentary booth where he pointed out that he’s a free agent and can show on any brand. He notes that he’s hungry for a title while watching the match.

After Lee & Bate won the match, Joe Gacy came out and attacked the two. Ali ran in to help make the save, as you can see below.