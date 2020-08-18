wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali: ‘You Won’t Take My Truth’
– During last night’s Raw, Mustafa Ali was the first man eliminated in a six-man tag team elimination match featuring The Hurt Business vs. Ali, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews. Following the match, Ali commented on the loss via his Twitter account.
Ali tweeted, “Take my dream. Take my passion. You won’t take my truth.” Later on, he cryptically added, “You are my last hope.” Yesterday, Ali became a trending topic during Raw when he was the first man eliminated during the tag team match. You can view Ali’s tweets below.
Take my dream. Take my passion. You won’t take my truth. https://t.co/LyURGXfoMI
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020
You are my last hope.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020
