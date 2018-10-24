Various News: Mustafa Ali’s EVOLVE Opponents Revealed, Kassius Ohno Set For December EVOLVE Dates, ROH Reveals Top 5 Scariest Wrestlers

– WWE.com reports that Mustafa Ali will battle DJZ at EVOLVE 115 in Livonia, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 9, and Darby Allin at EVOLVE 116 on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Oak Lawn, Ill.

– WWE.com also reports that Kassius Ohno will return to EVOLVE in December at EVOLVE 117 on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Queens, N.Y., and at EVOLVE 118 on Sunday, Dec. 16, in Deer Park, N.Y.

– Ahead of Halloween, ROH has posted a list of their top 5 scariest wrestlers…

5. The Bouncers

4. EVIL

3. The Briscoes

2. Bully Ray

1. Vinny Marseglia