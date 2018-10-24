Quantcast

 

Various News: Mustafa Ali’s EVOLVE Opponents Revealed, Kassius Ohno Set For December EVOLVE Dates, ROH Reveals Top 5 Scariest Wrestlers

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
mustafa ali wwe 205 live 32018

WWE.com reports that Mustafa Ali will battle DJZ at EVOLVE 115 in Livonia, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 9, and Darby Allin at EVOLVE 116 on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Oak Lawn, Ill.

WWE.com also reports that Kassius Ohno will return to EVOLVE in December at EVOLVE 117 on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Queens, N.Y., and at EVOLVE 118 on Sunday, Dec. 16, in Deer Park, N.Y.

– Ahead of Halloween, ROH has posted a list of their top 5 scariest wrestlers…

5. The Bouncers
4. EVIL
3. The Briscoes
2. Bully Ray
1. Vinny Marseglia

article topics :

Kassius Ohno, Mustafa Ali, NXT, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Larry Csonka

