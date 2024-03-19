wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum Set For TNA Impact
Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum will take place on this week’s episode of TNA Impact.
The winner of the bout will receive a shot at Ali and the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Rebellion next month. Here is the updated card for the show:
*Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
*Ash By Elegance in action
*TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
*TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. PCO
*Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 19, 2024
