Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum Set For TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum will take place on this week’s episode of TNA Impact.

The winner of the bout will receive a shot at Ali and the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Rebellion next month. Here is the updated card for the show:

*Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

*Ash By Elegance in action

*TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

*TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. PCO

*Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum