wrestling / News

Various News: MV Young Off Synergy Pro Wrestling Show Due to COVID-19 Contact, Los Parks Cooks Violated Chicken

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Synergy Pro Wrestling

– MV Young will not be competing at tonight’s Synergy Pro Wrestling show after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. SPW announced on Twitter that Young has pulled out of the show due to the contact so as not to put anyone at risk. The show also replaced Frightmare with Logan Black this week after Frightmare tested positive for the virus.

– MLW shared a new video to YouTube in which Los Parks makes a dish for Thanksgiving called violated chicken. The video is described as follows:

“Spend you Thanksgiving south of the border with Los Parks as they show you how to cook a savory Mexican dish: violated chicken.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, MV Young, Synergy Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading