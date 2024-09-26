MVP Makes AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam, Wants To Talk With Swerve Strickland

MVP made his AEW debut at Dynamite Grand Slam, saying that he has business to discuss with Swerve Strickland. The WWE alumnus appeared on Wednesday’s show and interrupted Prince Nana, who was giving an update on Strickland. Nana said that Strickland isn’t physically cleared after his loss at AEW All Out but is mentally strong, after which MVP came out.

MVP agreed with Nana that Swerve is AEW’s most dangerous man and implied that Strickland’s loss was Nana’s failure before telling Nana to give Swerve his card when he’s ready to talk business.

MVP exited WWE over the summer after his contract expired.