MVP Says AEW Is Last Ride For The Hurt Syndicate ‘For The Most Part’

MVP says that The Hurt Syndicate are likely in the midst of their “last ride” in AEW. The stable currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Champions, and MVP was asked in an appearance on Huge Pop! if this run with the company is the group’s last.

“I can’t speak for them, even though I normally speak for them,” MVP began (per Fightful). “From our conversations, we often acknowledge that this is our last ride. Let’s be real, Bobby at 48 and Shelton at 49 are in better shape than most people in the industry today. They are still credible and can still go. When this contract is done in a couple of years, two or three years, whatever it is, they’re still going to be in better shape than most people in the business. Who knows if at that point things are still going well, if someone says, ‘Hey, how about one more year? Two more years?'”

He continued, “I can’t speak for them and what they’ll be willing to do at that point. I know Bobby has definitely talked about retiring and moving on to his business ventures and other things. For the most part, this is the last ride, but as we say in our business, card subject to change.”

The group defeated The Gunns to defend the titles on this week’s AEW Dynamite.